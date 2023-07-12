"Rashmi Thackeray may enter politics", says Neelam Gorhe

A few days after Manisha Kayande and Shishir Shinde left Uddhav Thackeray's camp to join the Shinde group, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, also joined the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction. Neelam Gorhe stated that she joined the Shinde group due to a lack of communication within the Thackeray group and not for any position. Now, Neelam Gorhe has made a significant revelation.

Neelam Gorhe has made a statement suggesting that Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Uddhav Thackeray, might venture into politics. In an interview with a media house, Gorhe also shared her views on the Thackeray group, Sanjay Raut, and other relevant matters. Gorhe mentioned that Uddhav Thackeray was already aware of her intention to leave. Upon sending her resignation letter to him, Uddhav Thackeray responded with a ‘Namaskar’ message and smiley emojis. Additionally, Gorhe expressed her concern that Uddhav Thackeray is not dedicating as much time to the party workers as they would like.