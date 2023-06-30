Ratnagiri: Jagbudi river exceeds warning level amid heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall persists in the Ratnagiri district, with the Jagbudi River in Khed surpassing the designated warning level. Consequently, the local authorities have issued an advisory urging residents to remain vigilant, Saam reported.

Ratnagiri district is currently experiencing significant rainfall, leading to a rise in the water level of the Jagbudi River to 5.5 meters. The authorities have determined that the danger level is set at five meters, while the critical level is marked at seven meters.

The Jagbudi River originates in the Sahyadri mountain range at Mauje Vadgaon. It is joined by the Jambu tributary. Mumbai-Goa Highway No. 66 passes over the bridge on this river. The river can also be accessed by road. Bharne Naka is located near the Jagbudi River. From Bharne Naka, one road leads to Khed-Dapoli, and the other road crosses the Jagbudi River bridge to reach Ratnagiri and Goa.