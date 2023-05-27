Ratnagiri: Man arrested for threatening BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on social media

A resident of Chanderai in Ratnagiri taluka has been taken into custody for purportedly issuing threats to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya through social media. The individual in question, identified as Ghulam Qazi, has been arrested in relation to this incident.

Qazi, a resident of Chanderai in Ratnagiri taluka, was arrested for allegedly issuing threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya through his social media account. Following Somaiya's complaint at Sakinaka police station in Mumbai, the Sakinaka police promptly visited Chanderai and apprehended Ghulam Kazi. Subsequently, he was taken to Mumbai for further investigation.

Recently, Kirit Somaiya, a BJP leader, was targeted with death threats. A case has been filed at the local police station.