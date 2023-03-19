"Assam CM indulged in race to become Hindutva leader": AIUDF Secretary Aminul Islam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 19 : All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) General Secretary Aminul Islam on Sunday took a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders of the country, and said that many leaders of the country are now trying to prove themselves as 'Hindutva leader'.

Talking to , AIUDF General Secretary Aminul said, "There is an atmosphere in the country where many leaders including Assam CM Himanta Biswa are now in the race to prove who is the more hardcore Hindutva leader on the national platform."

Hitting out at the Assam Chief Minister, the AIUDF MLA said, "A few days back, CM Himanta said in the Assam assembly that the Muslims are happier in Assam and two days later he went to Karnataka, trying to show himself as he is a hardcore Hindutva leader, he is suppressing Muslims."

"The way he shut down Madrasas, brought a cow protection bill and conducted an eviction drive is not right. By doing these things he is trying to suppress muslims and showing that he is a hardcore Hindutva leader," Aminul Islam said.

"He (Himanta Biswa) is trying to win the heart of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bhartiya Janta Party by showing himself as a hardcore Hindutva leader. If Yogi Adityanath becomes the Prime Ministerial candidate by doing these things, why not Himanta Biswa", Aminul added.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has not only shut down Madrasas, but they also shut down Sanskrit Tolls in Assam. He is trying to establish himself as a national leader. BJP, RSS, and Bajrang Dal are in the anti-Muslim stand and Himanta is trying to win the heart of them," Aminul Islam said.

