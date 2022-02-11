Raveena Tandon mourns the demise of her father, performs last rites

Actor Raveena Tandon's father and veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon passed away on Friday.

Raveena broke the news on her Instagram handle by sharing some beautiful pictures with her late father.

She wrote, "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I'm never letting go. Love you papa."

Members of the film fraternity expressed support in the comments section.

"My condolences to you and your family," Madhuri Dixit wrote.

"He will be your guiding angel always," Sonu Sood added.

As per reports, the filmmaker passed away due to respiratory failure.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media in which Raveena can be seen performing her father's last rites.

The actor also expressed her gratitude for everyone's support and condolences.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the evening, she shared a picture of her father along with the message, "My beloved father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth and support. Om Shanti."

Ravi Tandon was a renowned filmmaker-producer and had helmed several films including 'Anhonee', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Majboor' and 'Zindagi' among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor