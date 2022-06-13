Ravi Rana forgets Hanuman Chalisa in Facebook Live

For the last several days, independent MLA Ravi Rane and his wife MP Navneet Rana Kaur have been seen engulfed in Hanuman Chalisa. Initially, the decision to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the residence of Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray became a topic of dicussion. After this, the Rana couple recited Hanuman Chalisa in some parts of the state including Delhi. However, during a Facebook live, it has come to light that Ravi Rana himself has forgotten Hanuman Chalisa. After this, the netizens have started to troll him.

According to the information received, MLA Ravi Rana had declared that he was with the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. In this election, BJP got a big victory due to the smart play of Devendra Fadnavis. Ravi Rana took to Facebook to analyze the election and its outcome. At this time, Ravi Rana threw mud at the Shiv Sena and the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

Ravi Rana, who claims to have recited Hanuman Chalisa one hundred and one times, is said to have made a mistake in this Facebook Live. While referring to some lines in Hanuman Chalisa, Rana missed not once or twice but many times. His video is currently said to be going viral on social media.