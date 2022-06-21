Ravi Rana predicts MVA govt's downfall, backs Fadnavis to become CM within 2 months

Independent MLA Ravi Rana predicted a change of guard in Maharashtra within the next two months after the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, lost the extra seat in MLC polls. Rana, who has been at loggerheads with MVA since his arrest over the Hanuman Chalisa row, told Republic TV that Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will become the Maharashtra CM once again. Maintaining that many Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP, he also hinted at the opposition moving a no-confidence motion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Independent MLA Ravi Rana remarked, "In this state, the CM insults Hanuman Chalisa. He has trangled Hindutva. How can a person who is not for Lord Hanuman be in favour of Lord Ram? This is the situation Uddhav Thackeray is in. He suffered a setback in Rajya Sabha. While reading Hanuman Chalisa, I predicted that Hanuman Chalisa will teach him a lesson. Today also, he received a big setback. The votes of Shiv Sena and Congress were divided. Shiv Sena and Congress have together martyred a Dalit activist- Chandrakant Handore." After facing another setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, agitated Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for an emergency meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs at his residence in Mumbai. According to reports, at least 11 Sena MLAs, led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde are currently in Surat. The legislators reportedly stayed at a hotel in Gujarat last night and have been unreachable since.