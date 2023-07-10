Ravi Rana's party activists detained for creating disturbance during Uddhav Thackeray's visit in Amravati

During the visit of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Amravati, a group of activists from MLA Ravi Rana's Yuva Swabhiman Party were apprehended by the authorities. The Rana couple had organized a recitation of Hanuman Chalisa at Girls' High School Chowk, but their request for permission was denied by the police.

Despite this, the activists proceeded to a nearby temple and conducted the recitation. Additionally, the police intervened when female activists threatened to present Uddhav Thackeray with a saree and bangles.

During the event, several women activists voiced their grievances against Uddhav Thackeray. They accused him of misusing his power as the Chief Minister by falsely implicating and imprisoning the Rana couple, as well as opposing the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.