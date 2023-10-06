Ready for every challenge: Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting with Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Sharad Pawar, had a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in the national capital on Thursday. During the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also in attendance.

In this regard, Mallikarjun Kharge took to X (former Twitter) and said, Today, along with Rahul Gandhi met NCP President Sharad Pawar to further raise the voice of the people of the country. We are ready for every challenge. India will join, INDIA will win.

After the meeting was concluded, Sharad Pawar also took to X and said, Paid a courtesy visit to INC President MP Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence. MP Rahul Gandhi, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, and Gurdeep Sapal, INC CWC Member were also present for the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India is currently in the process of hearing the pleas presented by both the Sharad Pawar faction and the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) regarding their claims to the party's name and symbol. This issue arose when Ajit Pawar, back in July, approached the Election Commission to assert his claim over the NCP and its party symbol amidst an ongoing dispute between the two factions.