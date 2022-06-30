Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar targets Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as the Chief Minister. After his resignation, it was seen that the BJP MLAs celebrated, while it was also reported that the Shiv Sena rebel leaders also celebrated the CM resignation, but now rebels spokesperson Deepak Keraskar said "We did not revolt for Uddhav Thackeray to resign. Our rebellion was against the front. Uddhav Thackeray's intention was not to hurt his heart."

Deepak Kesarkar also targeted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. He said "today, there is a situation in Maharashtra where Sanjay Raut used to get up at 9 am and hold a press conference. There is talk of criticizing the Center and arguing between the Center and the state. But if Maharashtra is to make progress, it will have to have good relations between the Center and the state. This is our role."

"All this was done against the alliance with the Congress-NCP in Maharashtra. We had no intention of hurting or insulting Uddhav Thackeray, We have been your natural alliance for a year and a half. Our role was to stay with those with whom we fought the election. Attempts were made to divide the MLAs from time to time" Kesarkar said.

"Meanwhile, the alliance that is being formed now is being formed by the people of Maharashtra. Therefore, Sanjay Raut should not use the language of stabbing a dagger in the back. If someone stabbed Uddhav Thackeray in the back, it was stabbed by people like Sanjay Raut. He gave the wrong advice. Sanjay Raut himself is in Shiv Sena, but he is doing half the work of NCP. At that time, they are stabbing the people in the back" said Deepak Kesarkar.

The Supreme Court last night ordered that the majority trial be held as scheduled after a series of developments during the day yesterday and a court hearing. After that, addressing the people of the state, Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post. After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis advised the BJP workers not to go insane as he was defeated. He said that the government to be formed after two and a half years would last for 25 years. "The role of BJP MLAs was important in this whole battle. I would also like to thank the Shinde group of MLAs who played a decisive role in this whole process," said Devendra Fadnavis.