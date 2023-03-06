'Remove Aurangzeb's grave from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar', demands MLA Sanjay Shirsat

Sanjay Shirshat demanded on Monday that the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar be moved to Hyderabad. He said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this.

Speaking to the news channel ABP Majha, Shirsat claimed, "This is not an agitation, but a biryani party and photos of this party have also gone viral. Muslims in Aurangabad don't have a problem with renaming. But the people of Hyderabad (AIMIM) have."

"Why do you (Jaleel) have a problem with the renaming of the city? Are you a descendant of Aurangzeb? AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi goes to Aurangzeb's grave and bows," the Sena MLA said.

"I would write to the prime minister with these demands. I will also meet the police commissioner, as Jaleel is trying to disturb the peace and harmony in the city," Shirsat added.

The BJP-led government in Maharashtra has approved the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Aurangabad is named after Aurangzeb, whereas Osmanabad is named after a 20th-century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad.

Sanjay Shirsat's call came in response to the indefinite agitation launched on Saturday by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) against the name change of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and reverting to the old ‘Aurangabad’.