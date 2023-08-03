Renowned Marathi poet N D Mahanor passes away at 81

Renowned Marathi poet N D Mahanor, popularly known as Namdev Dhondo Mahanor, passed away at 81 in Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Thursday. He had been suffering from a kidney problem for the past few years and was on a ventilator.

The last rites will be conducted in his hometown, Palaskhed, Aurangabad district. Known for his poetic prowess on nature and forests, Mahanor's versatility in Marathi poetry and songs was widely acclaimed. He was also recognized as a progressive farmer, attributed to his notable contributions in the field of agriculture through his writings and work. His demise marks a significant loss to the Marathi literary world, as admirers mourn the passing of this esteemed poet.