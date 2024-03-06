Republic TV TRP Scam Case: Mumbai Police Seeks Withdrawal of Case Against Arnab Goswami, Court Accepts

A city court on wednesday, March 6, has accepted a plea filed by the Mumbai Police seeking to withdraw the 2020 Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and others.

In 2020, the Mumbai Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) accusing Republic TV and several individuals, including Goswami, of manipulating TRP ratings to gain an unfair advantage over competitors. Goswami was arrested in November 2020 and spent several days in jail before being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The case attracted significant public attention and became a point of contention between the Maharashtra government and Republic TV.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police filed an application before the court seeking permission to withdraw the case. The court has accepted the application, but a final decision on the withdrawal is yet to be made.