Restrictions imposed on heavy vehicles and luxury buses in Akola city, check details here

To regulate traffic in the city, a proposal has been made to impose restrictions on heavy vehicles and luxury buses carrying passengers, specifically targeting certain routes identified by the police department. Consequently, the entry of heavy vehicles and passengers originating from outside Akola Metropolitan City, as well as those travelling on inner city routes, will be prohibited from 8 am to 10 pm. However, District Collector Nima Arora has issued an order to relax this ban for heavy vehicles transporting essential goods, allowing them to operate from 2 pm to 4 pm.

