"Right now, required MLAs are with me", says Ajit Pawar on MLA support

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today, both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar appeared on the same stage. Interestingly, there are claims from Ajit Pawar's supporters and opposition party leaders in the state that he will soon become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, when questioned about the chief minister's post, Ajit Pawar firmly denied any such rumours.

When interacting with the media today, Ajit Pawar was questioned about the chief minister's post. He responded, "Devendra Fadnavis has clearly stated that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister." Ajit Pawar further stated, "Let us fulfil the responsibilities we currently hold." Regarding the banners supporting him as chief minister, he commented, "Some individuals may have put up banners for their satisfaction."

When asked about the number of MLAs supporting him after rebelling against the NCP and backing the Shinde-Fadnavis government, Ajit Pawar responded, "Right now, the required MLAs are with me."