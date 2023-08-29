"Riots can be instigated across the country during Ram temple inauguration": Sanjay Raut

The construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is nearly finished. The temple is set to welcome devotees in January 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik criticised the mindset of the central BJP government. He foresaw a significant move by the BJP government during the Ram temple's inauguration. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made a statement on the issue.

"It's hard to talk about a political party that's been accused of doing things like the Pulwama attack to win votes or using surgical strikes for their advantage. The ex-Governor of Kashmir said the Pulwama attack was done on purpose. People also had questions about the Gujarat riots. So, something similar might happen during the opening of the Ram temple to make people scared. They might call a lot of people to Ayodhya, arrange special trains, and then create trouble, which could lead to violence across the country. People are expressing this fear or possibility," Sanjay Raut said.

"The Babri Ayodhya issue is finished now. We'll still have our 19 members in the Lok Sabha. In fact, we're confident that we'll win even more seats. The BJP doesn't seem to have a clear plan for the 2024 elections. That's why their only strategy seems to be creating religious tension instead of focusing on important issues before the elections," Raut added.

“Nobody can challenge the 'India' alliance. India will win the upcoming elections. The country's atmosphere is changing, and now the BJP will be defeated while the India Alliance will emerge as the winner, he added.