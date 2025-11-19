Rising Leopard Attacks Force Ahilyanagar to Change School Timings for Student Safety

Over the past several days, leopard sightings and attacks have caused alarm in parts of Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and several districts of Marathwada. In multiple areas, leopards have attacked residents, leading to the unfortunate deaths of several innocent people, including young children. In response to this growing danger, District Collector Dr. Pankaj Ashiya has ordered immediate safety measures for students in Ahilyanagar district. Due to the rising frequency of leopard attacks, school timings have been revised, and awareness programmes have been mandated. Several incidents of leopards attacking students have been reported, especially in Parner and Nagar talukas, raising serious safety concerns.

Despite primary schools being available within one kilometre of homes and upper primary schools within three kilometres, many students still walk to school each day. Their daily routes often pass through sugarcane farms, forest patches, and hilly regions—areas known for frequent leopard movement. The ongoing sugarcane harvesting season has further reduced vegetation cover, pushing animals closer to human settlements and increasing the risk of attacks. With student safety becoming a major concern, authorities have intensified monitoring and urged schools to take precautionary steps urgently to protect children during their commute.

As winter sets in, daylight fades earlier than usual, forcing many students to return home in the dark. This increases the risk of leopard encounters along their routes. Considering the danger posed by early darkness and the movement of leopards in vulnerable areas, schools in affected regions have been permitted to adjust their schedules. With approval from School Management Committees, the new timing has been fixed from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., allowing students to reach home safely before nightfall. The decision aims to significantly reduce the risk children face during their evening commute.

All schools in the Ahmednagar district have been instructed to conduct mandatory awareness sessions to educate students about safety precautions during travel. These programmes will guide children on the risks in affected areas and the caution they must exercise. Parents will also be addressed through special parent-teacher meetings to emphasise accompanying children through unsafe zones whenever possible. Class teachers must ensure that each student reaches home safely. Additionally, the School Student Safety and Infrastructure Development Committee must hold monthly meetings to plan and implement enhanced safety measures. Schools implementing the revised timings must promptly notify district primary and secondary education officers, as instructed by the Group Education Officer, with further action conveyed to key district officials.