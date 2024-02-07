Rising Sun or Cups? Sharad Pawar Faction Explores Options for New Party Symbol

In a major setback, the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) must now choose a new name and symbol as the Central Election Commission (CEC) awarded Ajit Pawar the party name and clock symbol. The CEC's decision, announced Tuesday, stemmed from a months-long dispute following a party split last July. Sharad Pawar, the veteran politician who founded the NCP, expressed shock at the verdict.

Facing an immediate deadline, the Pawar faction is scrambling to propose new party branding options. Potential symbols under consideration include a rising sun, cups, sunflowers, and glasses. The rising sun appears to be the frontrunner, while names like "Sharad Pawar Congress," "I NCP," and "Sharad Swabhimani Paksha" are being tested. The group faces a tight timeframe, with the CEC demanding their final choices by Wednesday evening. However, they are also preparing to challenge the CEC's decision in the Supreme Court. Supriya Sule, a Pawar faction leader, stated, "Everyone knows who founded NCP. The Election Commission has not done us justice. So we are going to appeal to the Supreme Court."

This development adds a layer of uncertainty to the political landscape, particularly with upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The Pawar faction's ability to establish a distinct identity and garner public support with their new party brand will be crucial in determining their future political standing.