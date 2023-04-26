Riteish Deshmukh honoured with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award for 'Ved'

Riteish Deshmukh, an actor and director, has captured the hearts of Maharashtra with his work. He has acted in both Marathi and Hindi films and made his directorial debut not long ago with the movie ‘Ved’. He was awarded the prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award for his very first film as a director. Upon accepting the award, he joked saying "I don't have a job," which has sparked discussions among netizens.

Riteish Deshmukh was awarded the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award for his debut film 'Ved', which was a huge success. When he was asked about the difference between the Riteish before and after the release of 'Ved', his directorial debut. In response, Riteish gave a witty reply that is being talked about among his fans and followers.

"Not much has changed. The only difference is that earlier I was known as an actor. And now, I am known as an actor-director, that's the difference. There was no work then, and there is no work today," Riteish said.

While Riteish responded with a humorous remark, his movie ‘Ved’ drove entire Maharashtra crazy and was a massive success at the box office. Additionally, the film marked the Marathi cinema debut of Riteish's wife and actress, Genelia Deshmukh.