Rohidas Patil Passes Away: Senior Congress Leader Dies at 84

Senior Congress leader Rohidas Patil passed away at his residence in Dhule, Maharashtra, on Friday after a brief illness, according to party sources. The 84-year-old leader died around 11 a.m., and his last rites are scheduled for Saturday. He is survived by his sons, MLA Kunal Patil and Vinay Patil, as well as his daughter, Smita.

Condolences have been expressed by several prominent political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, who recently visited Patil and inquired about his health. State Congress president Nana Patole commended Patil as a cultured and experienced leader. NCP chief Sharad Pawar also expressed his sorrow, highlighting Patil's struggle with a lung ailment and praising his contributions to strengthening the Congress in Dhule.

