Food delivery app Zomato announced its new decision on Monday. It said that food delivery will take place in 10 minutes. Zomato's co-founder Deepander Goyal made the announcement on Twitter, saying it would be the first to launch the scheme in Gurgaon next month. He said the process has slowed down as there is currently a delivery time of 30 minutes. Following the announcement last year of a 10-minute delivery of Zomato-backed Blinkit, the big decision on food delivery has now been made. Goyal said the safety of the delivery boy would not be compromised. However, this decision seems to be opposed by some political leaders. MLA Rohit Pawar has raised the same issue and opposed it.

Pawar tweeted,"The children who work as delivery boys are students from poor families. Zomato's service of delivering food in 10 minutes is playing with these children's souls. Before offering such services, it is important for the company to take care of the overall safety of the delivery boy and provide them with insurance cover."