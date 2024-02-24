Rohit Pawar Thanks Ajit Pawar for Decisive Water Release Decisions at Kukdi Project

The political dynamics described reflect the complex relationships within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), particularly the split between Sharad Pawar's faction and Ajit Pawar's faction. The involvement of Rohit Pawar and Supriya Sule in a meeting chaired by Ajit Pawar, despite their affiliations with Sharad Pawar's party, suggests a level of cooperation or engagement across party lines, at least on specific issues such as water management.

Rohit Pawar, in his statement, expressed gratitude to Ajit Pawar for decisions taken in the meeting related to water release from the Kukdi project. The focus appears to be on addressing the drought-like situation and ensuring water availability for agriculture and drinking purposes in the Karjat taluka.

Supriya Sule, as the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency MP, presented various demands related to drought relief. She highlighted the urgent need for drinking water and fodder for livestock in all talukas of the constituency. Additionally, she stressed the importance of proper planning for water schemes, especially the Janai Shirsai project, and called for the government to prioritize drought relief work and provide support to the affected areas.

The cooperation between members of different factions within the NCP for addressing critical issues such as water scarcity demonstrates a pragmatic approach in the face of shared challenges. It also highlights the complexity of political relationships and the need for collaborative efforts to address pressing issues affecting the region.