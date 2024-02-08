Rohit Pawar to be Questioned by ED Again in Shikhar Bank Case Today

Mumbai: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar will be questioned again by ED officials on Thursday in connection with the alleged scam involving the Maharashtra State Cooperative Shikhar Bank. Earlier, Pawar was questioned for 12 and 8.5 hours respectively on January 24 and February 1. The case pertains to an alleged financial fraud at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Shikhar Bank.

On January 5, ED officials raided six locations, including Rohit Pawar's Baramati Agro company. The Kannada Cooperative Sugar Factory was auctioned by The Shikhar Bank after it became sick. The interested companies had withdrawn money from various banks for the auction.