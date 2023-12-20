RSS opposes caste-based census, says it will deepen the differences

Nagpur: Wanting to abolish all levels of caste consciousness, while counting people based on their caste is contradictory. We do not support caste-based census but are fully for reservation, stated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s chief from Nagpur Prant, Shridhar Ghadge on Tuesday.



On Tuesday Morning, MLAs from BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) visited the memorial in Reshimbaug commemorating RSS founder Dr Keshav Hedgewar and Golwalkar Guruji. Ghadge was speaking to all MLAs and Ministers during this event. He commented that the caste census will only aggravate the problem.



Ajit Pawar group's absence

Representatives from NCP (Ajit Pawar), who are allies in the ruling Mahayuti government were absent from the event. Meanwhile, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar commented that they had invited Ajit Pawar's group and should ask them the reason behind their absence. The Sangh which imparts values of the nation's betterment and patriotism does not prohibit anyone from visiting its premises. One leader from the Pawar group conceded that they are people who believe in the ideas of Shahu-Phule and Ambedkar and take stances accordingly. BJP had been informed of the same.

