Rupali Chakankar demands action in Beed woman stripping case

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 23, 2023 03:49 PM 2023-10-23T15:49:32+5:30 2023-10-23T15:49:57+5:30

Rupali Chakankar, the head of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), has called for police intervention in a case involving the alleged stripping of a woman during a land dispute in Beed district. A complaint has been lodged in this connection against three persons, including the wife of a BJP MLC.

Chakankar in a post on X said the commission will follow it up till the woman gets justice. I have come to know about the stripping of a woman over a land dispute in Beed district. I have personally sought details of the incident from the Beed police superintendent. A case is registered against Prajakta Suresh Dhas, Raghu Pawar, and Rahul Jagdale, she said.

The incident is outrageous. I have asked the police to take further action immediately, Chakankar said. Responding to the case against his wife, MLC Suresh Dhas told reporters, The complaint is politically motivated. I will give a detailed reaction to it at an appropriate time. 

