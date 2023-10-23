Rupali Chakankar demands action in Beed woman stripping case

Rupali Chakankar, the head of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), has called for police intervention in a case involving the alleged stripping of a woman during a land dispute in Beed district. A complaint has been lodged in this connection against three persons, including the wife of a BJP MLC.

Chakankar in a post on X said the commission will follow it up till the woman gets justice. I have come to know about the stripping of a woman over a land dispute in Beed district. I have personally sought details of the incident from the Beed police superintendent. A case is registered against Prajakta Suresh Dhas, Raghu Pawar, and Rahul Jagdale, she said.

The incident is outrageous. I have asked the police to take further action immediately, Chakankar said. Responding to the case against his wife, MLC Suresh Dhas told reporters, The complaint is politically motivated. I will give a detailed reaction to it at an appropriate time.