Saamna hits out on MLA Santosh Bangar who switch his loyalty towards Shinde

Saamna in its editorial hits out over MLA Santosh Bangar who switch his loyalty and voted in favor of Shinde in floor test. "The BJP-backed Shinde faction government has won the majority test in the assembly. MLA Santosh Bangar stood in favor of Shiv Sena till the election for the post of Speaker of the sssembly and what happened in the 24 hours that he joined the vamp of the 'loyal' Shinde faction at the time of the vote of confidence?," Saamna said.

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.