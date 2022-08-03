Sachin Ahir clears role of Tejas Thackeray in Shiv Sena

There was a vertical split in the Shiv Sena, party chief Uddhav Thackeray had to step down from the post of Chief Minister and now Sanjay Raut, the voice of the Shiv Sena, is in ED custody. As the Shiv Sena party is facing the most difficult period in its history, will another person from the Thackeray family enter the fray to build the party? Such a discussion started. Aditya Thackeray is currently conquering the whole of Maharashtra. The insurgents are going to the constituencies of the MLAs and trying to tie the knot of the Shiv Sainiks.Now will Tejas Thackeray also work actively in the party to give more strength to Shiv Sena? such questions are rising amongst the people.

Tejas Thackeray today visited the temple of mother Ekvira Devi in ​​Lonavala and prayed to remove the political obstacles faced by the Shiv Sena. Although Tejas Thackeray is not active in politics, this visit has gained importance as he came to Karla Fort for the Shiv Sena party organization and the Thackeray family and took darshan and blessings of the goddess. In this background, Shiv Sena MLA Sachin Ahir was asked and he made an important statement.

"Looking at the work done by Tejas Thackeray, it is not organizational but definitely working as a movement. His field is not politics" said Sachin Ahir. "We have faith in the Supreme Court. The party runs on the constitution and the decision will be made depending on the constitution. We are positive. If the decision is taken on the basis of democracy, it will come out that democracy is alive", said Sachin Ahir. Talking about the arrest of Sanjay Raut, Sachin Ahir Sanjay Raut will be missed. "No one can fill his place. It is clear that the party is standing behind him with full strength" he said.