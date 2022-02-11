Saif Ali Khan bonds with crew during photoshoot, shares a laugh
Actor Saif Ali Khan definitely knows how to make work a fun experience.
On Friday, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot with her brother, Saif.
In the clip, Saif can be seen asking the crew to motivate them. It resulted in a lot of laughter.
"You have to say good, be a little happier, be sad, look better. You have to encourage us," Saif said in the video.
Soha chose an appropriate caption for the clip.
"An actor is like a little sapling - they need encouragement and motivation to blossom! #behindthescenes #siblingrevelry @houseofpataudi," she captioned the post.
Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's children. They also have a sister named Saba.
