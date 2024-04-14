Salman Khan House Firing: FIR Registered Against Two Unidentified People By Mumbai Police

An FIR was registered by Mumbai Police for attempt to murder after two unidentified motorbike-borne persons opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence. A case has been registered against the unknown persons in connection to the firing outside Salman Khan’s residence. The FIR was registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and 3(25) section of the Arms Act. Police sources noted that a 7.62 weapon was used in the firing. From the Galaxy apartments, the bikers went towards the Western Express Highway, sources said, adding that there is a possibility that the men would have moved outside Mumbai.

Additionally, police sources have said that the shooters are from outside Maharashtra. As many as 15 police teams have been formed to track down and nab the accused, sources said. Mumbai top cops, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Lakhmi Gautam and encounter specialist Daya Nayak arrive outside the actor’s home as they began their investigation. Salman Khan was present in his home at the time of the incident, Mumbai Police said, adding that the bullets were fired in the air. Notably, the actor had not received any threats prior to the firing incident. Security has been beefed up outside Khan’s residence, where police officials and forensic experts were also seen conducting their probe. So far, the statements of five persons have been recorded, police said. During the investigation, one bullet was found inside the actor’s home gallery. Meanwhile, the bike used in the firing incident has been recovered by the police. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol, has claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a social media post.