Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' arriving on Eid 2023

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is set to hit the big screen on Eid 2023.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

"#Xclusiv... SALMAN KHAN - SAJID NADIADWALA ARRIVING ON EID 2023... #SajidNadiadwala's #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali - starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde - to release in *cinemas* on #Eid 2023... Directed by #FarhadSamji," the tweet read.

Salman had first announced the film's title in 2020, which was scheduled for Eid 2021 release back then.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

( With inputs from ANI )

