Salman Khan to feature in Guru Randhawa's new song 'Main Chala'

Superstar Salman Khan will be seen flaunting his acting skills in singer Guru Randhawa's new song 'Main Chala'.

Female vocals of the track have been lent by Lulia Vantur, and the female artist who will be featuring alongside Salman is Pragya Jaiswal.

On Tuesday, Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

"Love will be in air with #MainChala! Song releasing on 22nd January. Stay Tuned," he wrote.

He tagged Salman Khan and Pragya in the comments.

Produced by Salma Khan, the romantic track will be out on Januy 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

