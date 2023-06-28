Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi gets death threats

Samajwadi Party Maharashtra unit chief Abu Asim Azmi received death threats on his phone on Monday.The MLA from Mumbai's Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency received threats on his WhatsApp. The leader received a photo with a gun, crosshairs and a blood-stained knife pointing at him. The image had a warning note that read, "There is time for three days!".

This gentleman calls me on my personal phone number and through Whatsapp has threatened me with a target time of 3 days or to kill me. The matter has been reported to the Colaba Police Station," wrote the leader on his social media handle."Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, Mumbai Police Commissioner Shri Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai Police, please take cognizance of the matter and act quickly," the leader added. After receiving the threats, the Samajwadi Party leader lodged a complaint with the Colaba Police Station.The probe into the matter is underway.This year in January as well the leader received death threats for his statements supporting Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The threat call was made to his personal assistant.