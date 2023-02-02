Sambhaji Bhide opposes Shivaji Maharaj’s memorial in Arabian Sea

Sambhaji Bhid publicly opposed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue memorial in the Arabian Sea. In a public speech, Bhide advised the state government not to shamelessly construct a memorial for Shiv Chhatrapati. Shiv Jayanti should be observed according to Hindu tithi, Bhide said.

Sambhaji Bhide took part in the 'Gadkot campaign' programme at Junnar, Pune district. On this occasion, he stated that the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be celebrated according to Hindu tithi rather than the Western calendar. "Get Shiv Chhatrapati out of England’s maternity home. He was born in Shivneri. His birth anniversary should be celebrated according to the Hindu calendar," said Sambhaji Bhide.

Sambhaji Bhide has also opposed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial being erected a few kilometres from Mumbai's coastline. Bhide said that the memorial has nothing to do with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life. "They are going to build a monument in the sea. That monument has nothing to do with the life of Shiv Chhatrapati. They will spend crores of rupees. Don't be shameless in erecting that monument," said Sambhaji Bhide to the state government.

On December 24, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Shiv Smarak Bhumi Pujan ceremony. The world's tallest monument is being proposed on a 15.96-hectare island in the sea near the Raj Bhavan.