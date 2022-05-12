Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati launches new organization 'Swarajya'

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Thursday held a press conference in Pune and announced that he will contest Rajya Sabha elections. I will not join any party, as an independent I will contest the Rajya Sabha elections in a few days, informed Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati. During the press interaction he also announced that he is launched his own organization. "Swarajya is the name of my new organization and I will be visiting Maharashtra soon to spread this organization," said Sambhaji Raje.

In a press conference held in Pune, Sambhaji Raje also commented on the events that took place when he was the President-appointed MP. The people of Maharashtra have always loved the Chhatrapati family. With this love, I was able to conquer Maharashtra. Since 2007 till now I have visited every district of Maharashtra except Gondia. I raised the issue of reservation of Bahujan Samaj through Shiv-Shahu tour. In the last 15-20 years we have been able to understand the problems of farmers, workers and students. I got to experience why people love Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Maharaj and it gave me new energy to work. After realizing this, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the present Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi called me and requested me to become a President-appointed MP. The reputation of a President-appointed MP is different. Therefore, I accepted the post in 2016, 'said Sambhaji Raje.

Meanwhile, I am contesting the Rajya Sabha elections and 29 independent MLAs should support me. Also, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has appealed to all other political parties not only as member of the Chhatrapati family, but also to support his work.