Sameer Wankhede's 'chats' with Shah Rukh Khan violation of rules: NCB officials

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede reportedly violated the conduct rules by producing purported chats with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case, in the court as his defence in the corruption case against him.Wankhede’s chats with Shah Rukh Khan are a violation of rules as an investigating officer can not engage with the family members of any ‘accused’, news agency ANI reported quoting NCB sources.

Wankhede has been called by CBI on Sunday for questioning in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan’s drugs on the cruise case. He was questioned for five hours in the case on Saturday.“Sameer Wankhede giving chats in the court is against the conduct rules of NCB. How can an investigating officer have such chats with the family of the accused?" sources in the NCB said.

They said that Wankhede did not inform his superiors about these chats then or placed them on record. “Neither he told the vigilance team who were investigating his misconduct about these chats," sources added. As per sources, Wankhede did not provide the phone through which he was chatting with Shah Rukh Khan and along with this he also tried to scare a senior official of NCB when he took over the case.

CBI booked Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhede were not proportionate to his known sources of income. Sameer Wankhede on Friday approached the Bombay High Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) action against him in the alleged bribery case in the drugs-on-cruise case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.