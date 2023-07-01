Samruddhi Highway: A deadly path of demise? 900 accidents in 100 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Nagpur to Shirdi section of the Samruddhi Highway on December 11, 2022. However, since the commencement of the Highway, numerous accidents have been reported, tragically resulting in the loss of many lives.

A recent study conducted by the Maharashtra State Regional Transport Office reveals that around 900 accidents have been reported within the first 100 days since the inauguration of the Samruddhi Highway. Several of these accidents have been of a severe nature. According to available data, between December 11, 2022, and March 20, 2023, a total of 31 fatalities have been recorded as a result of these devastating accidents on the highway.

Following that, during the early hours of today, a dreadful incident occurred in Buldhana district. A passenger bus was involved in a catastrophic accident, leading to the heartbreaking loss of 26 lives. The accident happened in the vicinity of Pimpalkhuta village, near Sindkhed Raja, on the Samruddhi Highway in Buldhana district.

Numerous notable accidents have been observed on this highway thus far.

On March 12, 2023, a tragic accident occurred on the Samruddhi Highway, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives and injuring six others. This incident is considered the most significant accident on the Samruddhi Highway since it was opened. The accident took place near Shivani Pisa, a village close to Mehkar-Sindkhed Raja. A speeding truck, positioned in the middle of the road, collided with oncoming vehicles at a high speed. As a result, it suddenly swerved, flipped over, and landed on the opposite side of the road within seconds. The incident was extremely horrifying, resembling a scene from a movie, as witnessed by onlookers.

During the month of March, there was yet another devastating accident on the Samruddhi Highway, resulting in the tragic loss of four siblings. The family, who were travelling to Surat after attending the funeral of their uncle in Telangana, encountered a fatal car crash. Three of the brothers lost their lives on the spot, while the fourth brother succumbed to his injuries during the course of medical treatment. The incident occurred around 3 am near the village of Karmad-Shekta on the Samruddhi Highway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A tragic incident occurred on March 7, involving a collision between a truck and a car on the Samruddhi Highway. Three individuals lost their lives instantly, and two others sustained severe injuries. The fatal accident occurred when a Swift car, en route from Shirdi to Nagpur, collided with the truck ahead of it near Hadas Pimpalgaon, close to Lasur station on the Samruddhi Highway. A married couple and their young child tragically lost their lives at the scene, while two other children were injured.

On January 22, another dreadful accident occurred on the Samruddhi Highway. The car collided with the divider, resulting in the immediate death of one individual and causing severe injuries to three others. The accident took place in the Dhamangaon Railway Taluka area. Initially, it was believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision with the divider.

Subsequently, the most devastating accident to date occurred on the Samruddhi Highway in Buldhana district during the early hours of today. Tragically, 26 individuals lost their lives in this horrific incident. The fatal accident happened near Pimpalkhuta village, adjacent to Sindkhedaraja, within Buldhana district. A total of 33 passengers were onboard the bus involved in the accident, and fortunately, 8 passengers managed to escape unharmed. The bus was en route from Nagpur to Pune when this dreadful incident took place around 12:30 a.m.

Upon investigation, the highway police revealed the underlying reasons behind these accidents. They cited various factors, such as drivers falling asleep at the wheel, fatigue from long journeys covering hundreds of kilometers, tire blowouts due to friction and high temperatures during travel, overspeeding, collisions with animals, technical malfunctions, brake failures, and other contributing factors.