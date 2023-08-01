Samruddhi Expressway construction mishap: CM Shinde visits accident site, assures thorough probe

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the accident site on Samruddhi Highway in Shahapur and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible. The tragic incident on the flyover construction site resulted in the loss of 20 lives and left three others injured as the girder collapsed during the ongoing work.

Chief Minister Shinde stated, "This incident is unfortunate. We have conducted all the necessary inspections. It's a very technically challenging job. The accident occurred due to the collapse of the launcher and girder. The incident will be thoroughly investigated."

“A 700-tonne launcher and a 12.5-tonne girder were involved in the incident. A case under Section 304A has been registered in this regard. The company working on the project is from Switzerland, with technical centres in Singapore and Chennai. The company's technical team will also be present for further investigation,” he said.