"Samruddhi Highway faces opposition from Thackeray and Pawar", says Devendra Fadnavis

Today, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis jointly inaugurated the second phase of the samruddhi highway. The 80-kilometre stretch connecting Shirdi to Bharvir was officially opened today. Fadnavis stated that the entire route will become operational within the next six to eight months.

Fadnavis said, that the second phase of the Samruddhi Highway has begun. He mentioned that the entire highway will be ready for use in the next six months. Fadnavis also stated that once the third phase is completed, the highway will directly connect to Mumbai.

According to Devendra Fadnavis, linking the underdeveloped areas of the state with Mumbai was crucial for the overall progress of the state. Many people regarded this as a mere dream without any substantial progress. However, both Eknath Shinde and I were confident that we could accomplish this task within an impressive timeframe.

“The Samruddhi Highway faced opposition from various people. Uddhav Thackeray disagreed with the highway during a rally in Sambhajinagar. Sharad Pawar expressed doubts about its feasibility. In a village, the opposition held a meeting and opposed the proposed route. However, Eknath Shinde visited the same village and collected letters from the residents, stating their willingness to give their land for the project. This village became the first to officially register land for the highway, setting a national record by acquiring 701 kilometres of land in just nine months,” Fadnavis said. He appreciated the dedicated efforts of the authorities.