Sangli: 185 Bogus Pathology Labs Identified, Yet No Action Taken

A survey conducted on November 24, 2023, by the District Civil Surgeon revealed that there are 266 pathology laboratories operating across rural hospitals and municipal areas in Sangli district. Out of these, only 81 labs are functioning under the direct supervision of qualified pathologist doctors. The remaining 185 labs were declared bogus by the district health authorities. Although initial steps were taken to initiate action against these unauthorized labs, political interference led to the suspension of proceedings. This has raised serious concerns about public health and regulatory failure in the region.

Despite repeated findings and legal mandates, these labs continue to operate freely. It is estimated that across the district, including rural and municipal zones as well as primary health centers, around 350 to 400 pathology labs are active. Of these, nearly 300 labs are functioning without qualified pathologists. In many cases, lab technicians are conducting diagnostic tests and handing over reports directly to patients without any certification. In some instances, reports are being issued with the mere signature of a pathologist who is not physically present at the lab and is employed elsewhere.

These practices are in direct violation of the Supreme Court’s ruling dated December 12, 2017, which clearly states that only certified pathologists can validate medical test reports. Furthermore, according to notifications issued by the Maharashtra Medical Council, it is mandatory for pathologists to be present during the testing process and to certify reports themselves. Any other individual issuing test results without proper qualifications is committing a punishable offense under Section 33 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.

Legal action has been taken in other parts of the state. Courts in Parbhani, Washi, Karad, and Nagpur have already convicted individuals operating such bogus pathology labs without the presence of certified pathologists. However, no such action has been taken in Sangli district, even after 185 such labs were officially identified by district authorities. This lack of enforcement has led to frustration among certified pathologists, who are demanding strict and immediate action against the violators to safeguard public health.

Dr. Sandeep Yadav, president of the Maharashtra Association of Practicing Pathologists and Microbiologists, emphasized that the administration must stop succumbing to external pressure and begin enforcing existing laws. He highlighted that the Nagpur High Court had already punished a lab technician for operating without a certified pathologist. The responsibility lies with the district administration to implement prevailing legal provisions and court decisions. Immediate steps are necessary to prevent the continued operation of unauthorized labs, protect patients from exploitation, and uphold the integrity of medical diagnostics in the state.