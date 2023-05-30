Sangli: Community in shock as mantriks perform sorcery on deceased woman's body

In a shocking incident at the crematorium in Tasgaon town, certain body parts of a woman were forcefully removed, and a heinous act of sorcery was performed. The Tasgaon police have apprehended one individual in connection with the incident, while the "Mantrik" is currently on the run. However, a heated argument ensued between the woman's family and the "Mantrik" during the removal of her body parts.

According to the information received from the incident site, the mother of a social worker in Tasgaon passed away on Monday. Her cremation took place at the local crematorium in Tasgaon. After the body was cremated, a few individuals stayed at the cremation ground until the complete disposal of the ashes. At this point, four or five "Mantriks" arrived at the Tasgaon cremation ground. Once they arrived, they began searching for certain body parts of the deceased woman through the ashes. During this time, the family members of the deceased woman questioned who they were and what body parts they were searching for. During this time, a dispute broke out between the Mantriks and the family members.

After the dispute escalated, one of the Mantriks pulled out a knife and threatened the family. As news of the incident spread, people and the Tasgaon police were informed. Upon receiving the information police rushed to the cremation ground. They managed to apprehend a young man, while the Mantriks managed to escape. The Tasgaon police initiated an investigation into the matter.