Sangli: School mini-bus overturns on Ratnagiri-Nagpur highway, six students injured

In a distressing incident, a mini-bus carrying students from Anand Sagar School in Kavathe Mahankal overturned near Landgewadi on the Ratnagiri-Nagpur national highway on Tuesday morning. Six students were severely injured in the mishap, with several others sustaining injuries.

Kavathe Mahankal police have taken strong notice of the accident and are poised to take action against the school management. The unfortunate incident occurred as the driver, afflicted with conjunctivitis, decided to operate the bus. The Anand Sagar Public School, situated in Kavathe Mahankal, had bus number MH-12-FC-9113 carrying students on the morning of August 15, marking Independence Day. The bus toppled near Landgewadi on the National Highway linking Ratnagiri and Nagpur.

Prompt response from residents and fellow motorists resulted in injured students being swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, including treatment at the sub-district hospital. Upon receiving information about the incident, officers and personnel from Kavathe Mahankal police station rushed to the scene. The bus driver's condition is reported to be critical.

The incident raises concerns over the illegal use of vehicles for student transportation, and lack of authorisation from both the RTO and police. Outraged parents and citizens are calling for the strict enforcement of legal action against drivers employing such unauthorised vehicles.