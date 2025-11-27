Sangli Shocker: 40-Year-Old Shopkeeper Beaten to Death; Four Suspects Detained

Sangli : 40-year-old man was brutally murdered by four people with sticks and weapons. This incident took place in Tasgaon taluka on Wednesday around 3:30 pm on the bridge on the Sambarwadi- Dhulgaon road. The local Crime Investigation Department detained four suspects late at night in this case.

Raju Khande owned a grocery shop in the village's main square. Besides managing his shop, he also worked as a mason with his father in the afternoons. One Wednesday, after closing his shop and leaving the village to purchase groceries, he was attacked by unknown individuals on the bridge between Sambarwadi and Dhulgaon, while on his way back. He died at the scene due to his injuries.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Tasgaon Police Inspector Sangram Shewale and a team immediately arrived at the scene, followed by Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge and Deputy Superintendent Ashok Bhawad, who inspected the location. The registration of the panchnama and case continued late into the night.

Police Inspector Shewale stated that the motive for the murder remains unclear. The local crime investigation team detained four individuals late at night, and a comprehensive investigation is in progress to ascertain the reason for the attack.