Sangli: Students Qualify for Exams with just 20% Attendance, Bhim Pratishthan Demands Action

Sangli: Shivaji University has allowed LLM students to sit for exams with just 20% of attendance whereas LLB students can do the same with 50% of attendance. Bhim Pratishthan has filed a complaint to the Government regarding this matter.

The complaint states that according to the rules laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Bar Council of India, 75% attendance is mandatory for LLM and LLB respectively. However, a college affiliated with Shivaji University has not been following the rules.



A list of defaulting students needs to be sent to the university and the university is expected to take action on the matter. However, no action has taken place to date. Pressure from political parties and other groups leads the colleges to violate university rules and allow students to sit for exams. This is lowering education standards.

LLM students with 20% attendance were allowed to take exams with Guarantee papers. What is the legal basis for this? On the same lines, demands are being made that defaulting LLB students should also be allowed to sit for exams. University is abusing its powers and this is directly impacting students and merit, states the report.

Demands to remove the Vice-Chancellor

University's Vice-Chancellor, and Examination and Evaluation Committee's director should be immediately suspended. Affiliated colleges should be penalized for flagrantly violating UGC and Bar Council rules. College's teaching record should be presented and 75% attendance rule should be implemented and defaulting students should not be allowed to take exams, demanded Bhim Pratishthan's founder Chetan Kamble, State sub-head Swapnil Khandekar, Kiran Surve, Deva Kamble. Pradeep Waghmare, Akshay Kambl, and Anil Kalgutgi.