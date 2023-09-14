Sangli: Tragedy strikes in Miraj as five migrant labourers drown in Krishna river, search underway

Tragedy struck in Miraj as five migrant labourers, originally from Jaipur, faced a fatal accident while washing clothes at Krishna Ghat. In the midst of their chores, a mishap unfolded, leading to the drowning of five individuals. The prompt actions of a courageous youth, Om Suraj Patil, resulted in the successful rescue of three labourers.

Ramswaroop Yadav (23) and Jitendra Yadav (21) were among those who tragically lost their lives in the incident. The search operation to recover their bodies commenced.

While the afternoon saw the recovery of Ramswaroop Yadav's body, efforts to locate the remaining individual continued. The incident has been under investigation by Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Kumbhar, along with Police Constable Chandrakant Jadhav and Police Constable Vinayak Jambre from the Mahatma Gandhi police post.