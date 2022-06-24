Sanjay Bhosale arrives in Guwahati, urges Eknath Shinde to return to 'Matoshree'

Eknath Shinde and his supporters are currently staying at the Radisson Hotel in Guwahati. With Eknath Shinde initially arriving in Surat and then directly in Guwahati, it has become difficult to deal with Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. Therefore, Eknath Shinde's objective of keeping the MLAs of his group in a safe place seemed to be succeeding to a large extent. However, on Friday, some Shiv Sainiks from Satara reached Guwahati. One of these Shiv Sainiks, Sanjay Bhosale, shouted slogans outside the Radisson Hotel. Assam Police have arrested him this time. It remains to be seen what action will be taken against them.

At this time, Sanjay Bhosale appealed to Eknath Shinde to return to Shiv Sena. I have come here to tell Eknath Shinde to join Shiv Sena. No matter how much the central government puts pressure, Shinde should not leave the Shiv Sena. I am a Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb and Uddhav Saheb, said Sanjay Bhosale. Sanjay Bhosale is the Shiv Sena's Satara sub-district chief. He was accompanied by some Shiv Sena workers from Satara. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether some more Shiv Sena workers will strike in Guwahati like all these. It remains to be seen what Eknath Shinde will do to keep his group of MLAs safe.

