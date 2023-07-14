Sanjay Raut after portfolio allocation claims Shinde will be replaced, Ajit Pawar could become CM

Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut asserted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde might be ousted and that his deputy, Ajit Pawar, might take over as leader of the government.

Ajit Pawar could become the CM in future. It is certain that the CM (Eknath Shinde) will be replaced, Raut claimed after Pawar was given the finance and planning ministries. Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said time is exacting revenge on the Shiv Sena 40 MLAs who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

Danve said the Shiv Sena MLAs had accused Ajit Pawar of depriving them of funds when they were part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and left the party and today the same person has become the state's finance minister. Shinde's rebellion last year split the original Shiv Sena and caused the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, comprising Sena, Congress and NCP. Shinde then joined hands with the BJP to become the CM in June 2022.

Ajit Pawar and his supporters became a part of the ruling coalition this month after breaking away from the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP. Apart from Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP ministers were also given portfolios, said a statement by CM Shinde's office.