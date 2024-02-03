Sanjay Raut Declares Alliance with Prakash Ambedkar for Lok Sabha Elections

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Adv. Prakash Ambedkar's participation in the third Mahavikas Aghadi meeting on Friday signaled the solidification of the alliance. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vanchit contested separately, impacting Congress and NCP. Now, with Ambedkar aligning with these parties, the Shiv Sena Thackeray group also expressed relief. Ambedkar initially protested the first seat allotment meeting, citing displeasure over the absence of leaders' signatures in the invitation letter. Subsequently, he sent a representative to the second meeting after grievances were addressed and personally attended the third meeting.

A positive discussion ensued during the Mahavikas Aghadi meeting. Post-meeting, Shiv Sena leaders announced their decision to collaborate and face elections together. Amid the formation of 'India Aghadi' by non-BJP parties nationwide to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, there is a determination to ensure that Mahavikas Aghadi remains distinct. Adv. Prakash Ambedkar emphasized this commitment, stating, "Therefore, I have decided that even if there is buttermilk, I will drink it."

To establish a unified program, a committee chaired by former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has been formed. The committee, including members from all constituent parties, is set to submit its report within eight days, with seat allocation discussions scheduled for the next week's Mahavikas Aghadi meeting. Despite the allocation of 40 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state during the previous two meetings, eight seats, including Ramtek, Hingoli, Wardha, Bhiwandi, Jalna, and Shirdi, remain contested by Shiv Sena (Thackeray Group) and Congress.

Additionally, the Congress party is vying for the Mumbai South Central constituency and Mumbai North-West seats, currently held by Shiv Sena. However, no decision was reached in Friday's meeting. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Raju Shetty's Swabhimani Party are expected to receive seats from Shiv Sena's quota, with detailed discussions on Ambedkar's seat satisfaction to take place in the next meeting.