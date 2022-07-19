'Sanjay Raut Bhagwan Hai', Udayanraj sums up current issue in single sentence

Mumbai - After a big split in the Shiv Sena party, a change of power was seen in the state. Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of the state while Devendra Fadnavis was unexpectedly sworn in as deputy chief minister. Subsequently, now a group of 12 Shiv Sena MPs are also joining the Eknath Shinde faction. Eknath Shinde met 12 MPs in the capital Delhi today. MP Sanjay Raut is at the center of this political development of rebellion in Shiv Sena. Because Sanjay Raut targeted Shiv Sena MLAs while presenting their stance after the split. Now, MP Udayanraje Bhosle also reacted to Sanjay Raut in one sentence.

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra and the country has heated up due to the Shiv Sena rebellions in the state and the transfer of power. Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena accusation-counter-accusation politics is seen. In it, Sanjay Raut is fighting alone from Shiv Sena. So, many people are accusing Sanjay Raut of the Shinde group. Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam has said that these 51 MLAs remained in the Shinde group and formed the government only because of the provocative speech made by Sanjay Raut. MP Udayanraje Bhosale was asked a question in this regard today.

"Sanjay Raut is a god, don't ask me about him. Let me have a good day," said Udayanraj. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut and Udayanraje have been indirectly seen arguing in the past. Raut had said that the heirs of Shivaji Maharaj should give evidence. Since then, the cold war between Udayan Raje and Sanjay Raut is visible. So, after Sanjay Raut criticized Shivendraraje Bhosle, Udayanraj targeted Raut.



