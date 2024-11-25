Sanjay Raut Blames EVMs, Demands Paper Ballot Re-Election in Maharashtra After MVA's Major Defeat (Watch Video)

In the Maharashtra Assembly election, MVA including Congress, NCP, SP, and Shiv Sena UBT saw a major defeat. Mahayuti has won by majority, and these unexpected changes in the scenario as compared to the Lok Sabha election have created doubt about EVM hacking among many leaders. They think that how the scenario change in just 4 months. Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has reacted to the election results.

While talking to media, Sanjay said, "EVM has been a big issue in this election, therefore this time we say that let this result be there but, in Maharashtra, conduct this election once more through paper ballots and then show us that the results are same...all these things that have happened in Maharashtra, Mr (DY) Chandrachud is responsible"

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Maharashtra Assembly election result, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut says, "...EVM has been a big issue in this election, therefore this time we say that let this result be there but, in Maharashtra, conduct this election once more through paper ballots and… pic.twitter.com/d5JXG7A3jF — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

Voter turnout in the elections reached 66.05%, up from 61.1% in 2019, making it one of the highest in three decades. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, won a decisive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections with 235 out of 288 seats, marking one of the largest wins for any party or coalition in recent history, according to Prime Minister Modi.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Congress Denies Nana Patole's Resignation, Confirms He Will Continue as State President

In contrast, the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, secured only 46 seats, representing a substantial decline from previous elections.