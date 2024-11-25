Maharashtra: Congress Denies Nana Patole's Resignation, Confirms He Will Continue as State President

Following the Congress party's disappointing performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections, there were rumors about state president Nana Patole resigning. Various reports circulated about this issue; however, the state Congress has denied these claims, affirming that Patole has not stepped down from his position.

The Maharashtra State Congress stated that the rumors regarding Patole’s resignation are false and spread maliciously, indicating that he will continue to lead the party in the state for now.

The elections resulted in significant losses for prominent Congress figures, with veteran leaders such as Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Yashomati Thakur, and Manikrao Thackeray failing to secure their own constituencies. Even Patole managed to win from the Sakoli constituency by a narrow margin.